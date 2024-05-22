Brewer 2-Hits MDI Shutting the Trojans Out 4-0

The Brewer Witches 2-hit the MDI Trojans on Tuesday night, under the lights in Brewer, winning 4-0.

Grady Vanidestine went the distance for the Witches, striking out 14 and walking 2, allowing just the 2 hits.

Jay Haney started on the mound for MDI and pitched 5.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 8 and walked 1. Spencer Grierson pitched the 6th inning, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs.

Cameron Graham had a double for MDI and Colin Sullivan had the Trojan's other hit.

Kaiden Morin doubled for Brewer. Jake Perry, Vanidestine, Logan Littlefield and Nick Tozier each singled for the Witches.

MDI is now 8-5. The Trojans have 2 games remaining in the regular season both at home. They will host Old Town on Friday, May 24th at 4:30 p.m. and then Ellsworth on Wednesday, May 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Brewer is 6-8. They have 2 games remaining in the regular season, both at home. They will host Hampden Academy on Friday, May 24th at 7 p.m. and then conclude the regular season against Bangor on Tuesday, May 28th at 7 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. You can vote once every 3 hours. Voting ends Thursday, May 23rd at 11:59 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 20-25 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 26th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 27th-30th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 31st.