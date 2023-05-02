Brewer Baseball Beats Hampden Academy 9-1 Tuesday

The Brewer Baseball Team beat Hampden Academy 9-1 Tuesday afternoon at Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

Brewer banged out 12 hits, while the Broncos had 6 hits.

Grady Vanidestine went the distance for the Witches. He struck out 4 and walked just 1.

Colin Peckham pitched 5.1 innings, allowing 11 hits and 9 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 1. Bodie Bishop retired the final 2 batters, allowing 1 hit, and striking out 1.

Evan Nadeau batting lead-off for the Witches was 3-4. Kaiden Morin was 2-3 with a double and a RBI. Rowan Valley was 2-4 with 3 RBIs. Anderson Clifford was 2-3. Grady Vanidestine, Noah Tibbetts and Logan Littlefield each singled.

For the Broncos, Josh Lorenzo was 2-3. Colin Peckham, TJ Llerena, Kaysen Wildman and Aidan Hulsey each had a single.

Brewer is 6-0. The Witches travel to Bar Harbor to play the MDI Trojans on Saturday, May 6th at 12 noon.

Hampden Academy is 3-2. They travel to play Messalonskee on Wednesday, May 3 at 4:15 p.m.

