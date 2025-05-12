The Brewer Witches outhit Messalonskee 10-5 and beat the Eagles 5-2 on Monday, May 12th on the road.

Blake Littlefield started on the mound for the Witches, picking up the win going 5.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 8 and walked 3. Kaiden Morin picked up the save, pitching the final 2.0 innings, striking out 5 and walking 3.

Littlefield helped himself at the plated going 2-3 knocking in 2 runs. Kaiden Morin and Logan Littlefield each had 2 hits with Littlefield having a double and knocking in a run. Jake Perry, Anderson Clifford and Thomas Pelkey each had a single.

Brewer was 3-5 stealing bases, with Blake Littlefield, Morin and Pelkey each successfully stealing a base.

Sean Achorn started on the mound for the Eagles. He went 5.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 8 and walked 4. Ben Bernier pitched the final 2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 1.

Michael Achorn was 2-4 with a double for Messalonskee. Dennis Martin was 2-4. Parker Reynolds had a single.

Brewer is 4-3 on the season. They will host Camden Hills on Wednesday, May 14th at 6 p.m.

Messalonskee is 6-2 on the season. They will host Mt. Blue on Tuesday, May 13th at 4:15 p.m

