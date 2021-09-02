Brewer, Mt. Ararat Girls Soccer Kicks Off Ticket TV Fall Coverage

The Brewer Witches meet the Mt. Ararat Eagles tonight at 6 p.m. at Doyle Field in Brewer, Maine, to begin Ticket TV's coverage of 30 high school games this fall.

929TheTicket.com will serve as your home for the best coverage of high school football every Friday night through early November, and will also feature weeknight soccer match-ups.

Tonight's first contest features a Class A showdown between a pair of teams with high expectations heading into the 2021 season. You can watch the live broadcast here.

With last year's fall season counting as an exhibition schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic, tonight's game will be the first time these schools have played a countable regular-season game since 2019.

When the Witches last took the pitch for a competitive season, they went 4-9-1 in Class A North, finishing 9th in the regular-season standings. Brewer fell in the 8v9 prelim match-up vs. Lewiston, ending their season.

As for the Eagles of Mt. Ararat, they're eager to get back on the field following a 9-4-1 record in 2019, good for a 3rd place finish in Class A North. Mt. A ran into trouble in the playoffs, however, in the form of Bangor, which beat them 2-1 in the North quarterfinals.

The Ticket's Mark Paulette will be on the call of tonight's contest, with live coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m.

Mark will be joined by Dr. Adam Leach, who serves as chair of the guidance department at Bangor High School. Dr. Leach has spent many years around the game of soccer and has spent time as a coach at the high school level for both Bangor High School and Hermon High School.