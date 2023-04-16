Brewer-Old Town Split Exhibition Doubleheader Saturday

The Brewer Witches and Old Town Coyotes split an exhibition doubleheader at Mahaney Diamond in Old Town on Saturday, April 15th. Brewer won the 1st game 6-5 with Old Town winning the 2nd game 12-5.

In game 1 Evan Nadeau singled in the bottom of the 7th inning to give the Witches the walk-off win.

Grady Vanidestine was 2-3 with a home run. Nadeau was 2-3. Jed Gilpatrick had a double. Noah Tibbetts and Andrew Hodgins had singles for the Witches.

For Old Town, Lucas Moore had a double. Preston Vose, Jackson Lizzotte, Gabe Gifford, James Dumond and Ben Dickey all had singles.

Grady Vanidestine started on the mound for Brewer and went 3.0 innings, allowing 3 runs, none of which were earned, giving up 4 hits and striking out 3 while walking 1. Jed Gilpatrick pitched middle relief, pitching the 4th and 5th innings giving up 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 3 and walked 2. Anderson Clifford picked up the win, pitching the final 2 innings, striking out 3 and walking 2.

For Old Town Gabe Gifford started and went 3.0 scoreless innings, not allowing a hit. He struck out 4 and walked 1. James Dumond pitched the next 2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2. Owen Rand took the loss pitching the final 1.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. He walked 2.

In the 2nd game Brewer was leading 5-0 before Old Town scored 9 runs in the 6th inning and then 3 more in the 7th inning.

The Coyotes banged out 11 hits, led by Brendan Mahaney who was 3-4 with a double. James Dumond had 2 hits including a triple. Ben Dickey had a triple. Gabe Gifford and Preston Vose each had a double.

Gifford, Jackson Lizzotte, Dumond and Dickey each drove in 2 runs for the Coyotes.

For Brewer Andrew Hodgins had a pair of hits, including a double. Rowan Valley had a double. Grady Vanidestine and Jake Perry each singled. Valley drove in 2 runs.

Jordan Craft started on the mound for the Coyotes. He went 3.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 4 runs, walking 6 and striking out 1. Ben Dickey pitched 2 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run, while walking 2 and striking out 1. Alex McCannell picked up the win, pitching the final 2 innings, holding Brewer hitless and striking out 1.

For Brewer Logan Littlefield started and went 3 scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits while striking out and walking 1. Nick Tozier allowed 6 hits and 9 runs, while walking 3 and striking out 1 in 2.1 innings. Andrew Hodgins pitched the final 1.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, striking out and walking 1.

Brewer opens the regular season on Tuesday, April 18th at Messalonskee at 1 p.m.

Old Town opens the regular season at home with a doubleheader against Caribou on Saturday, April 22nd

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week resumes, starting next week. You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 17-22 HERE by Sunday, April 23rd. You'll then be able to vote on the nominees April 24-27th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 1 Winner being announced on Friday, April 28th.