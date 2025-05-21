The Brewer Witches only managed 1 hit on Wednesday, May 21st, falling to the Edward Little Red Eddies in Brewer 3-0.

Logan Littlefield had Brewer's lone hit.

Zach Arnold started on the mound for Brewer and went 4.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 4 and walked 3. Ayden Barnard came on in relief, pitching the final 3.0 innings allowing 1 hit and striking out 2 and walking 1.

Max Kimble was the winning pitcher. He struck out 9 and walked 3.

Blake Chamberlain was 2-2 with a double for the Red Eddies. Max Nelson had a double and drove in a run. Isaac Jalbert and Breccan Albert each singled and had a run batted in. TJ Kramarz had a single.

Brewer is now 6-6. They will host Mt. Ararat on Friday, May 23rd at 6 p.m.

Edward Little is 5-7. They will play at Oxford Hills on Friday May 23rd at 5 p.m.

Voting is open for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, now through Thursday, May 22nd at 11:59 p.m. for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week. You can vote HERE once per hour, per device.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 19-- May 24. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 25th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 26th -29th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 30th.

Get our free mobile app