Brunswick Fires Head Football Coach, Cancels Remainder Of Season

The Brunswick Superintendent of Schools announced last night the head coach of the Brunswick football team Dan Cooper was fired, and because multiple players were kicked off the roster, a number of injuries to players, or players who were ineligible to play, the remainder of the Dragons season is cancelled.

• The school department released a 15 page report related to the hazing incident that happened during a team retreat in mid-August

• That preseason event included at least one player being held down while a sex toy was forced in to his mouth while other players recorded it on their phones, and at least one of those videos was widely shared

• Brunswick had 3 games remaining

o Played last Friday and lost at Skowhegan 61-14 with an assistant coach running the team of 27 players

o Dan Cooper was with the team, and led them in a pregame prayer at Skowhegan

• Superintendent praised the players for stepping forward and providing information and insight as part of the investigation done by the legal counsel for the school, said the actions of a few should not represent the entire team

• The report is heavily redacted, and what is available to the public did not include the names of Head Coach Dan Cooper or his assistant Greg Nadeau who were placed on leave when these details started to come forward

o Nothing stated about the future of Nadeau who is also a Phys Ed teacher at Brunswick High

• Brunswick was 1-3, they cancelled their homecoming game September 24th hours before kickoff

o Remaining games against Mount Blue (away), Bonny Eagle, and Falmouth/Greely

