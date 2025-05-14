The Bucksport Golden Bucks beat Sumner 8-3 on Wednesday, May 14th in East Sullivan.

Trent Goss pitched 6.0 innings for Bucksport, allowing 4 hits and striking out 13 while walking 3. Jason Terrill pitched the final inning allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned, striking out 3 and walking 4.

Ryan Winchester was 2-4 with 2 runs batted in for the Golden Bucks. Jason Terrill was 2-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Eli Bennett had 2 hits including a double. Bo Provencher, Matt Curtis, Trent Goss and Nick Clair singled.

Wyl Renwick pitched 5.0 innings for the Tigers, allowing 7 hits and 8 runs, 5 of which were earned. He struck out 10 and walked 6. Jarret Reckner pitched the final 2 innings allowing 3 hits, striking out 2.

Deegan Scott had 2 of Sumner's 7 hits. Ian Gatcomb, Gavin Hunt, Carleton Dow and Dawson Hunt each had a single.

Bucksport is now 5-4. They will host MDI on Friday, May 16th at 4:30

Sumner is 1-5. They will travel to play Searsport on Friday, May 16th at 4:30

