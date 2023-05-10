Bucksport Remains Unbeaten Nipping MDI 2-1 [PHOTOS]

The Bucksport Golden Bucks Softball Team remained unbeaten, nipping the MDI Trojans 2-1 in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, May 10th. Bucksport scored 1 run in the 1st and 3rd, with MDI adding a run in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Ella Hosford allowed just 4 hits for the Golden Bucks. She pitched a complete game, striking out 7 and walking 1.

Addy Boyce allowed just 7 hits for MDI. She struck out 11, walking 1.

Jayden Tripp had 2 doubles for the Golden Bucks. Hosford had a double and scored both of Bucksport's runs. Sam Cyr had a single and drove in a run. Jetta Shook, Lily Chiavelli and Alivia Shute each singled for Bucksport.

For MDI, Lily James, Addy Boyce, Mollie Gray and Grace Horner all singled.

MDI is now 3-6. They play John Bapst at the Union Street softball fields in Bangor on Friday, May 12 at 5 p.m.

Bucksport is 9-0. They host Sumner on Monday, May 15th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game. Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

MDI-Bucksport Softball The MDI Trojans played host to the Bucksport Golden Bucks on Wednesday, May 10th

