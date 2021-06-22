Catching Up With A Couple State Champion Local Coaches

Spring sports brought a return to normalcy in the high school athletics ranks in the state of Maine.

Schools returned to state-wide competition, played full postseasons and crowned state champions for the first time since the conclusion of the 2020 high school basketball tournaments.

This week on The Drive, we caught up with a couple of those coaches who helped bring gold gloves back to their respective schools.

On Monday, John Frye joined the show. He has been the head coach of Searsport baseball for eight years and this season helped the program capture their 5th state title in the last six seasons.

Tuesday, we chatted with Justin Crisafulli, who guided Old Town to the Class B title in his first year on the job.