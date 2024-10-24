Class A, Class B and Class C Field Hockey Tournament Set

The regular season for field hockey has concluded and now it's on to the playoffs. The Maine Principal's Association has announced the final Tournament Seedings for Class A, Class B and Class C.

Class A North

The Top 8 teams qualified for the Tournament. There are no byes.

#1 Skowhegan 12-2 vs. #8 Lewiston 5-8-1

#2 Brewer 12-2 vs. #7 Camden Hills 7-6-1

#3 Messalonske 10-4 vs. #6 Brunswick 4-8-2

#4 Mount Ararat 10-4 vs. #5 Mt. Blue 10-4

Class A South

The Top 6 Teams have earned a bye in the prelims, with 10 teams qualifying for the playoffs.

#1 Cheverus 14-0-0 bye

#2 Biddeford 12-2-0 bye

#3 Gorham 10-4-0 bye

#4 Sanford 10-4-0 bye

#5 Thornton Academy 9-4-1 bye

#6 Falmouth 8-5-0 bye

#7 Windham 8-6-0 vs. #10 South Portland 6-7-1

#8 Massabesic 7-7-0 vs. #9 Scarborough 6-8-0

Class B North

The Top 8 teams qualified for the Tournament. There are no byes.

#1 Belfast 13-1 - vs. #8 Erskine Academy 6-7-1

#2 Cony 11-3-1 vs. #7 Lawrence 9-4-1

#3 Leavitt 11-2-1 vs. #6 Old Town 10-3-1

#4 Gardiner 11-3-0 vs. #5 Nokomis 8-4-2

Class B South

The Top 8 teams qualified for the Tournament. There are no byes.

#1 Freeport 14-0-0 vs. #8 Lake Region 5-9-0

#2 Yarmouth 13-1-0 vs. #7 Poland 3-10-1

#3 Gray-New Gloucester 12-2-0 vs. #6 Greely 6-7-1

#4 York 8-6-0 vs. #5 Fryeburg Academy 8-6-0

Class C North

The Top 8 teams qualified for the Tournament. There are no byes.

#1 Dexter 13-1-0 vs. #8 Winslow 3-11-0

#2 Foxcroft Academy 11-2-1 vs. #7 Stearns 5-9-0

#3 Dirigo 11-3-0 vs. #6 MCI 6-8-0

#4 Piscataquis 9-5-0 vs. #5 Orono 7-6-1

Class C South

The Top 8 teams qualified for the Tournament. There are no byes.

#1 Winthrop 14-0-0 vs. #8 Boothbay 5-9-0

#2 Hall-Dale 11-3-0 vs. #7 Lisbon 7-6-1

#3 St. Dominic 8-5-1 vs. #6 Waynflete 7-4-1

#4 Spruce Mountain 8-6-0 vs. #5 Traip Academy 6-6-1

