The best teams in Class C came to Bangor Tuesday on the fifth day of tournament action in Bangor. Let's recap all the action from Tuesday at the Cross Insurance Center.

February 22, 2022 Photo Chris Popper February 22, 2022 Photo Chris Popper loading...

The 3-seeded Howlers get off to a 23-13 lead at halftime and did not look back. A solid defensive performance limited Fort Kent to just 24 points, and just 16 points after the first quarter. Penobscot Valley (16-3) was powered by Kaya Loring's 21 points. [PHOTOS + BOX SCORE]

February 22, 2022 Photo Chris Popper February 22, 2022 Photo Chris Popper loading...

The Tigers rolled thanks to allowing just 24 points to the 2-seeded Blue Devils. A balanced Dexter offense picked up the pace after scoring just 4 points in the first quarter. Hannah Dean had 10 points while Abilene Corson had 8 and 2 3-pointers.

#7 Dexter will meet #3 Penobscot Valley in the Northern Maine Girls Class C semifinals. [PHOTOS + BOX SCORE]

#4 Dexter Boys Take Care of #5 Lee Academy 67-39

Tigers fans will go home happy as the boys also picked up a win on Tuesday. The boys' squad did not look back after racing out to a 36-14 lead by halftime. Will Kusnierz made easy work of the Pandas starting the game 5/5 from 3pt land and 7/7 from the field until he missed a dunk attempt. Kusnierz ended the game with 29 points on 10/15 shooting with 6 3-pointers.

#1 Fort Kent Boys Handles #9 Calais 59-39

The 1-seeded Tigers used a two-headed attack to take care of 9-seeded Calais. Ethan Daigle helped Fort Kent out to a 35-25 halftime lead with 19 points and 5 3-pointers. 1000 point-scorer Austin Delisle picked up the scoring load in the 2nd half finishing with a game-high 28 points and 18 rebounds. Daigle finished the game with 25 points as the power duo combined for 53 of the Tigers 59 points.

#4 Dexter and #1 Fort Kent will meet in the Northern Maine Boys Class C semifinal

#5 Hodgdon Girls Defeat #4 Central 53-32

Central sophomore and UMaine commit Izzy Allen (18 points) could not compete with the impressive performance of the Hawks. Freshman Anna Oliver, often tasked with guarding Allen, gave the future Black Bear fits all night. Oliver scored 19 points to add to her strong defensive performance. Marissa Dow (19 points, on 5 3-pointers) scored 7 straight points at the end of the 1st and start of the 2nd to help the Hawks out to a 22-12 lead. Hodgdon would never look back to get a win in their first tournament game in 9 years

#1 Stearns Girls Roll over #8 Sumner 61-27

Stearns scored the first 13 points before taking a 23-2 lead out of the first quarter. Makayla Anderson was strong from the start scoring 13 of her points in the first quarter. She ended the game with over 20 points.1,000 point scorer Alisyn Alley, who's three sisters also scored 1,000 points, ended the game with 10 points, 8 assists and 8 rebounds Father, Ray Alley, is the state's leading career schoolboy scorer with 2,306 points at Vinalhaven High.

#5 Hodgdon will take on #1 Stearns in the Northern Maine Class C Girls Semifinal