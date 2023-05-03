Coots Throws Another No-Hitter as Nokomis Blanks Winslow 13-0

Mia Coots was unhittable on Tuesday, May 2nd, tossing a no-hitter as the Nokomis Warriors blanked the Winslow Black Raiders 13-0 in Winslow.

Coots walked 3, and struck out 13.

Meanwhile her teammates were busy at the plate, banging out 14 hits. Every batter had at least 1 hit. Nokomis scored 3 runs in the 3rd, 2 in the 6th and added 8 runs in the 7th inning.

Camryn King batting lead-off was 4-5, scoring 3 times with 2 RBIs. She had a double, triple and single. Addy Hawthorn was 2-4 with a double. Megan Watson was 2-5 with a pair of double and 3 runs batted in. Hope Brooks had a double. Raegan King, Jenna Sawtelle, Coots, Sydney King and Hailey Reynolds each singled.

Emma Michaud was in the circle for the Black Raiders. She struck out 15 and walked 4.

Nokomis is now 4-0 on the season. They host Lawrence on Friday, May 5th at 4 p.m.

Winslow is now 2-3. They host Oceanside on Wednesday, May 3rd at 4 p.m.

