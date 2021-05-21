Drive Poll – Who Is The Favorite In NBA Playoffs?

Despite having to win a play-in game to get the 7-seed out West, the L.A. Lakers are a first round favorite vs. the Denver Nuggets, becoming the first 7-seed to be favored in the last 30 years.

Many betting sites have the Lakers with the 2nd-highest odds to win it all this postseason, trailing only the Brooklyn Nets.

So, what do you think? Will it be one of those two teams that will be crowned champions in July, or will someone else surprise the basketball world?