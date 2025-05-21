The Ellsworth Baseball Team beat MDI 11-1 on Senior Recognition Day in Ellsworth on May 21st. The game was stopped after 5 innings because of the 10-run rule.

Brayden King 1-hit the Trojans, allowing 1 unearned run, striking out 8 and walking 2. He hit 2 batters.

Ellsworth had 6 hits.

Kyle Kenny had 2 hits with a double. Jackson Barry had a double. Luke Horne, Brayden King and Thomas Jude each had a single.

Ellsworth had 10 stolen bases. Evan Haskell led the way with 3 stolen bases. Ridge Weatherbee stole 2 bases. Brayden King, Dawson Curtis, Hunter Boles, Hollis Grindal and Kyle Kenny each had a stolen base.

Colin Sullivan had MDI's lone hit, a double.

Sullivan started on the mound and went 2.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 6 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 5 and walked 5. Gunnar Vines pitched 1.0 inning allowing 1 hit and 1 run, walking 1. James Downey pitched the last inning, allowing 2 hits and 4 runs, striking out and walking 1.

Ellsworth now 7-4, is scheduled to travel to Old Town to play the Coyotes on Thursday, May 22nd at 4:30 pm.

MDI is 4-6. They are scheduled to host John Bapst on Friday, May 23rd at 4:30 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game

MDI-Ellsworth Baseball May 21 The Ellsworth Eagles played host to the MDI Trojans on Wednesday, May 21st Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Voting is open for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, now through Thursday, May 22nd at 11:59 p.m. for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week. You can vote HERE once per hour, per device.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 19-- May 24. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 25th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 26th -29th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 30th.