Ellsworth Tops Old Town 7-3

The Ellsworth Eagles beat the Old Town Coyotes 7-3 in Ellsworth on Thursday afternoon, May 16th.

Jackson Barry started on the mound for the Eagles, and went 5.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out 6 and walking 3. Miles Palmer closed out the game for the Eagles, pitching the final 2.0 innings, striking out and walking 2.

Kyle Kinney was 1-4 with a triple. Dawson Curtis was perfect at the plate going 2-2 and walking twice, driving in 3 runs. Thomas Jude had a double. Hunter Boles singled and drove in a run for Ellsworth.

Tyler Priest started on the mound for the Coyotes. He allowed 3 hits and 4 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 6 and walked 5. Alex McCannell pitched the final 3 innings allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, none of which were earned. He struck out 4 and walked 2.

Tyler Priest and Brendan Mahaney each had a double for the Coyotes. Priest drove in a run. Julian Duty, Matt Brawn and Nate Baker each had a single. Duty drove in a run.

Old Town is now 7-3. The Coyotes head up to Aroostook County to play a doubleheader against the Presque Isle Wildcats on Saturday, May 18th with games at 12 noon and 2 p.m.

Ellsworth, now 10-1 will play at Husson University against John Bapst on Friday, May 17th at 7:30 p.m.

