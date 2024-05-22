Ellsworth Beats Hermon 4-2

The Ellsworth Eagles beat the Hermon Hawks 4-2 in Hermon on Wednesday, May 22nd, breaking a 1-1 tie with 3 runs in the top of the 4th inning.

Jackson Barry started on the mound for the Eagles, and went 6.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which were earned. He struck out 6 and walked 3. Miles Palmer pitched the 7th inning for Ellsworth, allowing a hit and striking out and walking 1.

Kyle Kinney, leading off for Ellsworth was 3-4, with a triple. Thomas Jude had a pair of singles. Palmer, Barry, Hollis Grindal and Hunter Boles all singled.

Danny Fowler pitched the complete game for the Hawks, He struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter. Just 2 of Ellsworth's 4 runs were earned.

Fowler helped himself at the plated, going 2-2 with a pair of doubles, driving in a run. Maddox Kinney had 2 hits including a double. Mason Kinney had a hit and drove in a run. Edgar Leclerc had a single.

Ellsworth, now 11-1 will host Caribou in a doubleheader on Friday, May 24th with games at 2:30 and 4:30 and then close out the regular season at MDI on Wednesday, May 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Hermon is 5-8. They play a doubleheader at Presque Isle on Saturday, May 25th at Noon and 2 p.m. and then close on the regular season on Tuesday, May 28th at 4:30 p.m. when they host Hampden Academy.

