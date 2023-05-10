Ellsworth Hands Brewer 1st Loss Winning 9-3

The Ellsworth Eagles handed the Brewer Witches their 1st loss of the season, picking up a 9-3 win in Ellsworth, a win worth a lot of Heal Points as the Eagles look to climb up the standings..

Ellsworth scored 4 runs in the 1st and added 5 runs in the 5th.

Peter Keblinsky limited the high-powered Witch offense to just 6 hits and 3 runs., He struck out 5 and walked 4.

Meanwhile his teammates powered out 10 hits in total. Keblinsky helped himself at the plate going 2-4 with a double and driving in 2 runs. Dawson Curtis hit a triple and drive in 3 runs. Miles Palmer batting out of the leadoff spot was 3-4.with a double. Camden Barker the designated hitter had a double and drove in 2 runs. Kyle Kenney, Brady Kenney, and Wyatt Bragdon singled.

Grady Vanidestine was touched for 10 hits and 9 runs in 5 innings. He struck out 7 and walked 2. Jed Gilpatrick pitched the 6th inning, and didn't allow a hit, striking out 1.

Ellsworth is now 4-3. They host Hermon on Saturday, May 13th at 12 noon.

Brewer is now 7-1. They play at Skowhegan against the River Hawks on Saturday, May 13th at 12 noon.

