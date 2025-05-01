The Ellsworth Eagles nipped the Hermon Hawks 1-0 on Thursday in Hermon as both Dawson Curtis of Ellsworth and Mason Kinney of Hermon were sharp on the mound.

Mason Kinney started for Hermon and worked 6.0 innings, allowing just 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 8 and walked 3. Maddox Kinney pitched the 7th inning, striking out 1.

Dawson Curtis pitched a complete game for Ellsworth. He allowed just 4 hits, striking out 9 and he didn't walk a batter.

The lone run of the game came in the 1st inning, when with 2 outs, and the count 1-2, Dawson Curtis homered to left.

Eli Cormier had 2 singles to lead Hermon's offense. Tommy Meserve and Edgar Leclerc each had a single for the Hawks.

Meserve had a stolen base for Hermon, while Kyle Kenney and Ridge Weatherbee had stolen bases for Ellsworth.

Ellsworth is now 2-2. They will host John Bapst on Tuesday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

Hermon is now 2-2. They will play at MDI on Monday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m.

