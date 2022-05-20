Ellsworth Nips MDI 2-1 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles scored 1 run in the bottom of the 6th to tie the game 1-1 and then scored on a wild pitch with 2 out in the 7th to nip the MDI Trojans on Friday afternoon, May 20th in Ellsworth.

Hunter Curtis picked up the win for the Eagles. He allowed just 3 hits, and 1 run, which was unearned. He struck out 8 and walked 1.

A.J. Lozano kept the Eeagle's batters off balance allowing just 3 hits. Both of the runs were unearned. He struck out 2 and walked 3.

Hunter Curtis had 2 of the Eagle's hits, with Craig Burnett having the other hit.

For MDI AJ Lozaono, Quentin Pileggi and Joey Wellman-Clouse each had a single.

Ellsworth is now 11-1 on the season. The Eagles travel to Blue Hill on Wednesday, May 25th at 4:30 p.m.

MDI is now 5-6. The Trojans play host to Old Town on Monday, May 23rd at 4;30 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game