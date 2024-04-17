Ellsworth Rallies with 2 Runs in 7th to Beat Bucksport 2-1

The Ellsworth Eagles trailing 1-0 in the top of the 7th inning, rallied to score 2 runs and beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon, April 17th in Bucksport.

Brady King was hit by a pitch leading off the top of the 7th. Miles Palmer then grounded into a fielder's choice, with King being thrown out at 2nd base. Palmer stole 2nd base and Kyle Kenney was hit by a pitch, to put runners at 1st and 2nd base. Dawson Curtis then walked to load the bases for the Eagles. With a count of 2-1, Camden Barker was hit by a pitch, scoring Palmer to tie the score, and keep the bases loaded. Jackson Barry then grounded out to shortstop, scoring Kenney and give Ellsworth the 2-1 lead.

Dawson Curtis started for Ellsworth on the mound, throwing 4.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 10 and walked 3. Miles Palmer picked up the win in relief, throwing 3.0 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 6 while not allowing a walk.

Ellsworth managed 6 hits in the game. Hunter Boles led the way with 2 singles. Palmer, Barry and Luke Horne each singled for the Eagles.

For Bucksport Gavyn Holyoke started on the mound and held Ellsworth scoreless, going 6.0 innings, allowing 6 hits, while striking out 6 and walking 1. Trent Goss took the loss pitching the 7th inning, allowing 2 runs and walking 2 and striking out 1.

Bucksport's run came in the bottom of the 3rd inning, when Ryan Winchester scored on a passed ball.

Bucksport had 4 hits in the game. Winchester, Goss, Jason Terrill and Bo Provencher singled for the Golden Bucks.

Ellsworth, now 1-0 will host John Bapst on Friday, April 19th at 1 p.m.

Bucksport, 0-1, hosts Orono on Friday, April 19th at 1 p.m.

