Field Hockey High School Quarterfinal Results – October 29

The Maine Principal's Association's Field Hockey Tournament got underway on Tuesday, October 29th with Quarterfinal games throughout the State of Maine. Here are the results.

Note there are more Quarterfinals scheduled for Wednesday, October 30th.

Class A North

#5 Mount Blue defeated #4 Mount Ararat 2-1

#1 Skowhegan defeated #8 Lewiston 3-0

Class A South

#5 Thornton Academy defeated #4 Sanford 2-1

#1 Cheverus defeated #8 Massabesic 2-1

Class B North

#4 Gardiner defeated #5 Nokomis 3-2

#1 Belfast defeated #8 Erskine Academy 3-1

Class B South

#3 Gray-New Glouceseter defeated #6 Greely 1-0

#2 Yarmouth defeated #7 Poland 6-1

#1 Freeport defeated #8 Lake Region 10-0

Class C North

#5 Orono defeated #4 Piscataquis 2-1

#1 Dexter defeated #8 Central 5-0

Class C South

#4 Spruce Mountain defeated #5 Traip Academy 7-0

