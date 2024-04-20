Friday April 19th Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores

It was a gorgeous day Friday, April 19th and the last weekday of April vacation and baseball and softball teams were out playing throughout the State. Here are the results that have been reported.

Baseball Scores

Belfast 6 Winslow 1

Biddeford 6 Bonny Eagle 1

Bucksport 9 Orono 8

Cape Elizabeth 4 Leavitt 0

Central 24 Penquis Valley 5

Cony 12 Erskine Academy 2

Ellsworth 13 John Bapst 0

Falmouth 9 Noble 1

Foxcroft Academy 8 Piscataquis 4

Fryeburg Academy 4 Wells 1

Gorham 5 Kennebunk 4

Greely 10 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Hampden Academy 7 Brunswick 2

Lawrence 11 Waterviell 0

Lincoln Academy 7 Oceanside 0

Machias 11 Jonesport-Beals 3

Maranacook 3 Madison 2

Marshwood 10 Portland 0

Mattanawcook Academy 5 GSA 2

Messalonskee 13 Edward Little 3

Monmouth Academy 13 Lisbon 3

Narraguagus 11 Sumner 2

Nokomis 6 Gardiner 3

Poland 14 Medomak Valley 12

Scarborough 4 Massabesic 3

Schenck 12 Shead 2

South Portland 11 Westbrook 1

Thornton Academy 6 Deering 3

Woodland 15 Penobscot Valley 2

Yarmouth 11 Lake Region 1

York 13 Morse 6

Softball Scores

Belfast 17 Winslow 2

Bucksport 6 Orono 2

Cony 4 Erskine Academy 1

Edward Little 7 Messalonskee 2

Gardiner 7 Nokomis 6

Greely 11 Gray-New Gloucester 9

Hampden Academy 4 Brunswick 2

Hermon 14 Lawrence 2

Leavitt 14 Cape Elizabeth 3

Lincoln Academy 8 Oceanside 0

Machias 10 Jonesport-Beals 4

Mattanawcook Academy 18 GSA 2

Medomak Valley 12 Poland 9

Monmouth Academy 7 Lisbon 5

North Yarmouth Academy 12 St. Dominic 1

Penobscot Valley 4 Woodland 2

Schenck 23 Shead 13

Spruce Mountain 13 Telstar 2

Sumner 9 Narraguagus 5

Wells 11 Fryeburg Academy

Winthrop 9 Madison 7

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.