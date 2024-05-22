Hampden Academy Beats Mt. Blue 8-0

The Hampden Academy Broncos scored 3 runs in the 3rd and 4th innings and beat Mt. Blue 8-0 at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, May 21st.

Kaysen Wildman started on the mound for the Broncos and went 5.0 innings allowing just 3 hits. He struck out 7 and walked. 3. Nick Llerena pitched a hitless 6yh inning and struck out 1, walking 1. Garrett McLeod pitched the 7th, allowing 1 hit and striking out and walking 1.

For the Broncos, Rogan Lord had a pair of hits including a double, driving in 2 runs. Colin Peckham had a double. Nick Llerena had a single and drove in 2 runs. Andrew Cote, TJ Llerena, and Zack McLaughlin all singled for Hampden Academy.

Warren Allen had 2 hits for the Cougars. Jax Vienneau, and Gage DeCarolis each singled for Mt. Blue

For Mt. Blue Jasiah Mitchell-Grose started on the mound going 3.0 inning and allowing 5 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 3. Jax Vienneau pitched 2/3 of an inning allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, walking 4. Trent Beaudoin pitched an inning allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 2.

Hampden Academy is 12-1. They will host Old Town on Wednesday, May 22nd at 4:30 p.m.

Mt. Blue is 3-9-1. They will play at Lewiston on Wednesday, May 22nd at 4 p.m.

