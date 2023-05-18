Hampden Academy Walks Off Bangor 2-1 in 11 Innings

On a night better suited to sitting around a bonfire than watching a high school baseball game, the Hampden Academy Broncos walked-off the Bangor Rams, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning, on Wednesday, May 17th.

Logan Burns walked to start the bottom of the 11th inning, and advanced to 2nd on a wild pitch. After Josh Lorenzo struck out, Rogan Lord doubled, scoring Burns and sending fans to the comfort of the warm cars!

Collin Peckham pitched 8.1 innings allowing Bangor just 6 hits and 1 run. He struck out 4 and walked 1. Brady Eglin picked up the win, pitching the last 2.2 innings, holding Bangor hitless and walking 1.

Matt Holmes started for Bangor on the mound and went 7.0 innings allowing just 4 hits and 1 run. He struck out 10 and walked 3. Harrison Tapley pitched the 8th and Kyle Johnson pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing just 1 hit, while striking out and walking 4.

Matt Holmes batting leadoff was 3-4 with a walk from the leadoff spot. Yates Emerson had 2 hits including a double. Kyle Johnson had a single for the Rams.

Andrew Cote, Aiden Hullsey and TJ Llerena and Josh Lorenzo all had singles for the Broncos. Rogan Lord had the game-winning double.

Hampden Academy is now 8-3. The Broncos travel to Hermon to play the Hermon Hawks on Thursday, May 18th at 4:30 p.m.

Bangor is now 5-6. They travel to play Oxford Hills on Saturday, May 20th at 11 a.m.

