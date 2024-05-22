Hampden Shuts Out Old Town 6-0

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the Hampden Broncos shutout the Old Town Coyotes 6-0, under the lights at Bordick Field at Hampden Academy, on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Colin Peckham went 6.0 innings for the Broncos, allowing 4 hits. He struck out 3 and walked 2, picking up the win. Bodie Bishop closed out the game, striking out 2 in the 7th inning.

Zack McLaughlin had 2 hits and drove in a run for the Broncos. Peckham, batting leadoff had a double, going 1-2. Garrett McLeof, Keaghan Burger and Josh Lorenzo each had a single.

Julian Duty started on the mound for Old Town. He went 2.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 unearned run. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Tyler Priest came on in relief and went 2.0 innings, striking out 3 and walking 1. Owen Rand retired 1 batter in the 5th inning but was tagged for 5 runs as he walked 4 and allowed 1 hit. Alex McCannell closed out the game pitching the final 1.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and walking 1.

Brendan Mahaney had 2 hits for the Coyotes. McCannell had a double and Priest a single.

Hampden Academy is 13-1. They play at Brewer on Friday May 24th at 7 p.m.

Old Town is 8-4 and plays at MDI on Friday May 24th at 4:30 p.m.

