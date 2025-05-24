High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores – May 23

Most of the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse games scheduled throughout the State of Maine were rained out but there were a few that were played. Here are the games played and reported on Friday, May 23rd.

Baseball

Marshwood 2 Thornton Academy 1

Massabesic 4 Sanford 0

Waynflete 12 Traip Academy 3

Softball

Boys Lacrosse

Falmouth 15 Yarmouth 7

Greely 11 Kennebunk 10

Lewiston 9 Edward Little 5

Maranacook 8 Noble 7

Oak Hill 19 Hampden Academy 8

South Portland 10 North Yarmouth Academy 9

York 11 Thornton Academy 9

Wells 19 Biddeford 8

Girls Lacrosse

Biddeford 17 Deering 10

Cape Elizabeth 11 Lewiston 1

Gorham 15 Sanford 8

Massabesic 10 Bonny Eagle 3

Morse 16 Erskine Academy 11

Mount Ararat 16 Camden Hills 9

Nominations for the Week 6 Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 19-- May 24. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 25th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 26th -29th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 30th.

