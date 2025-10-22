Here are the High School Field Hockey and Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, October 21st.

Field Hockey

Belfast 1 Oceanside 0

Biddeford 7 South Portland 1

Cheverus 3 Noble 0

Dexter 3 Stearns 1

Falmouth 3 Windham 1

Foxcroft Academy 3 Old Town 2

Fryeburg Academy 3 Sacopee Valley 0

Gray-New Gloucester 6 Poland 1

Mount Ararat 3 Brunswick 0

Orono 3 John Bapst 0

Winslow 1 Mount View 1

Girl's Soccer

Bangor 4 Brewer 1

Camden Hills 5 Messalonskee 0

Cape Elizabeth 4 Freeport 1

Carrabec 9 Mountain Valley 1

Cony 1 Lawrence 0

Deer Isle-Stonington 3 Searsport 0

Falmouth 3 South Portland 1

Gardiner 2 Leavitt 0

GSA 3 Sumner 1

Greely 3 Yarmouth 1

Hermon 3 Old Town 1

John Bapst 8 Foxcroft Academy 0

Kennebunk 5 Massabesic 1

Lake Region 1 Fryeburg Academy 0

Lincoln Academy 2 Morse 0

Maranacook 1 Hall-Dale 0

Medomak Valley 3 Belfast 0

Mount Abram 1 Winthrop 0

Mount Ararat 3 Brunswick2

Mount Blue 2 Oxford Hills 0

North Yarmouth Academy 8 Sacopee Valley

Oak Hill 6 Lisbon 0

Oceanside 1 Nokomis 0

Penobscot Christian 6 Narraguagus 1

Scarborough 2 Sanford 0

Skowhegan 4 Hampden Academy 0

Temple Academy 1 Pine Tree Academy 0

Waterville 3 Mount View 0

Wells 6 Old Orchard Beach

Westbrook 2 Portland 0

York 2 Waynflete 1

Boy's Soccer

Brunswick 2 Mt. Ararat 1

Calais 4 Searsport 3

Camden Hills 3 Messalonskee 1

Cony 3 Lawrence 1

Deering 2 Westbrook 1

Fort Fairfield 5 Madawaska 2

Freeport 1 Cape Elizabeth 1

Fryeburg Academy 1 Lake Region 1

Gardiner 2 Leavitt 0

Gray-New Gloucester 1 Poland 1

Hampden Academy 8 Skowhegan 0

Hermon 9 Old Town 2

John Bapst 1 Foxcroft Academy 0

Lewiston 0 Edward Little 0

Mattanawcook Academy 4 Houlton 0

Medomak Valley 7 Belfast 1

Morse 1 Lincoln Academy 1

Mount Abram 7 Oak Hill 1

Mount Ararat 3 Brunswick 0

MDI 1 Ellsworth 0

Mount View 3 Waterville 3

North Yarmouth Academy 4 Sacopee Valley 1

Oceanside 6 Nokomis 1

Orono 2 GSA 1

Pine Tree Academy 7 Temple Academy

Scarborough 4 Portland 1

South Portland 2 Windham 1

Yarmouth 1 Greely 0

