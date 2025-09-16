In the preseason Hockey East Coach's Poll, the Maine Men's Team was picked to finish 4th, while the Maine Women were picked to finish tied for 7th. The poll was released on September 16th.

The Coaches picked Boston University to finish 1st in the Men's League, while UConn was picked 1st in the Women's League.

Here are the polls

Men's Poll

1. Boston University 105 points (7 1st place)

2. Providence 91 points (3 1st place)

3. UConn - 90 points

4. Maine - 87 points (1 1st place)

5. Boston College 85 points

6. Massachusetts 64 points

T7 UMass Lowell and Northeastern 53 points

9. Merrimack 33 points

10 New Hampshire 31 points

11 Vermont 23 points.

Boston College won Hockey East last year, with Maine finishing 2nd. The Black Bears open the season on October 10th at home against Holy Cross.

The Maine Women's Team was picked to finish tied for 7th. Here is the Women's Preseason Poll.

1. UConn 86 points (5 1st place votes)

2. Boston University 82 points (5 1st place votes)

3. Northeastern 76 points

4. Boston College 64 points

5 Providence 61 points

6. New Hampshire 44 points

T7 Maine and Vermont 41 points

9. Holy Cross 27 points

10. Merrimack 18 points

UConn won Hockey East last year. Maine finished 6th with a 10-14-3 record in Hockey East and 11-21-3 record overall

The Maine Women's Hockey Team opens the season on the road on September 20th against UNH