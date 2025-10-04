The Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team lost to the top-ranked team, the #1 Wisconsin Badgers 5-0 in Madison, Wisconsin on Friday, October 3rd.

It was a homecoming for Maine Coach, Molly Engstrom, who was inducted into the Wisconsin Hall of Fame earlier this year.

The game was tied 0-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

Wisconsin scored 2 goals in the 2nd Period, to take a 2-0 lead and 3 more times in the final period.

Wisconsin outshot Maine 51-25.

Maine was 0-1 on the power play while the Badgers were 0-2.

Kiia Lahtinen was in goal for Maine and turned away 46 shots.

Maine is 0-3 while Wisconsin is 3-0.

The 2 teams will play on Saturday, October 4th at 2 p.m. Maine will play their home opener on Friday, October 10th at 2 p.m. against St. Anselm.