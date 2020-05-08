Houlton Claims Final TOTY Field Of 64 Spot

Eight towns from Aroostook County battled for four spots in the Town Of The Year competition. Can one of them win their way to the 2020 crown and become the third ever 92.9 The Ticket Town of the Year?

The most recent (and final) town to advance to the big show is Houlton.

The County Seat of The County rolled in to the field and stamped themselves as a force to be reckoned with after an 84.67 to 15.33 percent win against Madawaska.

Houlton may have the Boy With the Leaky Boot, but they were not leaking votes in the prelim round as they move in to the full field of 64.

The matchups for the round of 64 will be drawn Friday, and the voting begins Monday.

Stay in touch with The Ticket to cast your vote for the Town of the Year.