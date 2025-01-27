Idle Maine Hockey Stays 6th in January 27th USCHO Poll Moves Up to Tied 4th in PairWise

The idle UMaine Men's Hockey Team stayed 6th in the January 27th US College Hockey Online Poll, while moving up to a tie for 4th place in the PairWise which emulates the NCAA Tourney brackets.

In the Hockey Poll, the Top 7 teams remained unchanged with Boston University dropping from 8th place down to 10th.

USCHO January 27 Poll

Boston College 18-4-1 992 points 42 1st place votes 1st last week MIchigan State 20-3-3 958 points 7 1st place votes 2nd last week Western Michigan 17-4-1 889 points, 1 1st place vote, 3rd last week Minnesota 19-6-3 833 points, 4th last week Denver 18-6-0 789 points 5th last week Maine 15-5-3 768 points, 6th last week Providence 15-6-3 635 points, 7th last week UMass Lowell 13-7-3 567 points, 12th last week Connecticut 14-8-2 554 points, 13th last week Boston University 13-9-1 543 points, 8th last week Ohio State 15-7-2 526 points, 9th last week Arizona State 14-9-1 491 points ,11th last week Michigan 14-10-2 468 points, 10th last week Quinnipiac 15-8-2 329 points, 15th last week Minnesota State 17-7-2 291 points, 14th last week North Dakota 12-10-1 192 points, 16th last week Wisconsin 11-12-3 118 points, Not Rated last week New Hampshire 11-9-3 105 points, 18th last week Augustana 14-7-3 80 points, Not Rated last week Massachusetts 13-10-2 67 points, Not Rated last week

