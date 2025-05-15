The John Bapst Crusaders beat the Old Town Coyotes 6-4 on Thursday, May 15th withstanding the Coyotes 3-run rally in the bottom of the 7th inning.

John Bapst outhit Old Town 10 to 5 while Old Town made 4 errors, and John Bapst 3 errors.

Abe Pendergast picked up the win for the Crusaders. He went 6.1 innings, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 2. Aiden Ouellette picked up the save, retiring the final 2 batters.

Ian Boudreau led the Crusaders at the plate. The Junior was 3-4 with a single, double and triple. Pendergast helped himself at the plate going 2-5 with a double and driving in a pair of runs. Nate Lewis was 2-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Sam Churchard, Zac Babcock and Colby Haggerty each had a single.

Michael Garland took the loss for the Coyotes. The Sophomore went 4.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 4 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 3 and walked 1. Ethan Closson pitched the final 3.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 2 and walking 3.

Nate Baker had a double and run batted in for the Coyotes. Tyler Priest had a single and run batted in. Closson, Liam Murphy and Carter Osnoe each singled.

Old Town is now 4-3. They will play Bangor at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Friday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst is now 2-4. They will host Belfast on Friday, May 16th at 7 p.m.

Voting is going on now thru Thursday, May 15th for the Week 4 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. You can vote once per hour per device thru 11:59 on May 15th HERE

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 12-- May 17. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 18th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th -22nd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 23rd.

Get our free mobile app