Justin Courtney Talks Journey From Bangor High-to-UMaine-to-Pros

Former-Bangor High School and University of Maine pitcher Justin Courtney joined The Drive on Monday after signing with the Los Angeles Angels organization over the weekend.

Courtney, who guided the Bangor Rams to a state title before pitching for the Black Bears from 2015-19, has spent the last couple baseball seasons working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which interrupted a promising career at Maine for the former-America East All-Rookie selection.

Courtney has spent recent months training with renowned throwing coach Tom House, who has also served as a throwing coach for Tom Brady dating back to TB12's Michigan days.

Courtney credits House's coaching with adding 10mph to his fastball velocity and helping him catch the eye of pro scouts.

Hear Courtney's full story from local kid-to-pro pitcher, below -