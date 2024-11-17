Maine and BU Skate to 2-2 Tie After BU Ties the Game with 20.6 Seconds Left in Regulation

The Maine Black Bears and Boston University Terriers skated to a 2-2 tie after BU tied the game with 20.6 seconds left in regulation on Saturday night at The Alfond.

BU started the scoring, exactly half way through the 1st Period, when Cole Eiserman scored at the 10 minute mark, assisted by Kamil Bednarik and Tom Willander.

Maine answered with 3:25 left in the 1st Period. Nolan Renwick scored on a power play goal, assisted by Lynden Breen and Josh Nadeau. The goal was Renwick's 5th of the season.

The game was tied 1-1 until almost midway through the 2nd Period, when the 4th line of Anthony Calafiore, Oskar Komarov and Sully Scholle lit the lamp. Calafiore scored his 1st goal of the season with Komarov and Sholle getting the assists.

Maine was up 2-1 until BU scored with just 20.6 seconds left. Shane Lachance scored, assisted by Cole Hutson and Tom Willander.

After a scoreless overtime and 3 scoreless rounds in the shootout, Ryan Greene scored for BU, to give the Terriers the extra point in Hockey East.

BU was 1-4 on the power play while Maine was 0-2

Maine outshot BU 32-22.

Albin Boija ended the night with 20 saves for the Black Bears.

BU is now 5-5-1 and 2-2-1 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 7-2-2 overall and 4-2-2 in Hockey East.

Maine will play at UNH next Friday, November 22nd. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Tune into Jon Shields for the play-by-play and the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

Thanks to Antony DelMonaco for the photo!

