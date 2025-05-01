The Maine Baseball team beat Boston College 5-4 in 10 innings in Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

Aidan Bardi's single to left field scored Caleb Vacchiano with the winning run.

Dean O'Neill, Maine's catcher was 2-4. He hit his 6th homer of the season, a 2-run homer in the top of the 3rd inning.

Payton Whitehead was 2-4. He hit his team-leading 8th homer to lead off the 4th inning. He also had a double.

Evan Menzel, Quinn Murphy, Will Burns and Caleb Veacchiano each singled.

Maine outhit the Eagles 9-7.

Vaun Larisa started on the hill for the Black Bears. He went 4.2 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out 3 and walking 1. Jack Donlin pitched 1.0 inning, allowing 1 unearned run. Jason Libby pitched 1.1 innings allowing 1 hit. Pierce Friedman pitched the 8th inning striking out and walking 1. Sebastian Holt picked up the win, pitching the 9th inning and allowing 1 hit while striking out 1. He's now 2-1 on the season. Brennan Rumpf earned his 1st save of the season, retiring the side in the 10th inning, 1 via strikeout.

Maine is now 19-22 overall and Boston College is 22-24

Maine opens a crucial 3-game series with Bryant College on Friday afternoon, May 2nd at 3 p.m. Both Bryant and Maine are tied for 1st place in the America East standings with Bryant 10-5 and Maine 12-6. Friday's game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning at 2:30 p.m.

