Maine Baseball Opens AE Tourney With Win vs. #1 Stony Brook

The University of Maine Black Bears scored a 4-2 upset win in the opening game of the America East Baseball Tournament vs. the host team Stony Brook.

The Black Bears were powered by three home runs and the conference Pitcher of the Year Nick Sinacola, who was his normal dominant self, tossing 7-innings and allowing just one earned run while striking out 11.

Thursday on The Drive, Jim was joined by the head coach Nick Derba, Sinacola and Joe Bramanti, who had one of the three Black Bear blasts, to talk about the win.