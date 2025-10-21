The Maine Women's Basketball Team was voted 2nd and the Maine Men's Basketball Team tied for 2nd in the America East Preseason Coach's Polls released on Monday, October 20th.

The Maine Women's Team coming off an injury-plagued year were voted 2nd, receiving 2 1st place votes. Additionally, Adrianna Smith was selected to the Preseason All-Conference Team.

Smith missed all of the 2024-25 season because of an injury. She averaged 16.4 points and 10.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game and ranked in the Top 2 in scoring, rebounding and assists in 2023-24 when she led Maine to the America East Conference Title.

2025-26 America East Women's Preseason Poll

Vermont - 63 (7 first place votes) Maine - 55 (2 first place votes) Bryant - 46 Albany - 42 NJIT - 37 Binghamton - 26 New Hampshire - 24 UMBC - 23 UMass Lowell - 8

The Black Bears will open the season on Friday, November 7th, taking on St. Joseph's University.

Maine will play 4 home games and 9 away games, before beginning their America East Conference games in January. Click HERE to see their non-conference schedule

You can hear the Maine Women's Basketball games on 92.9 The Ticket.

There is incredible optimism about the Maine Men's Basketball Team and it's reflected in their position in the America East Men's Preseason Poll where they were tied for 2nd with Albany, and the fact that 1 coach voted them tops in the America East!

2025-26 America East Men's Preseason Poll

1. Vermont - 63 (7 first place votes)

T2 - Maine - 47 (1 first place vote)

T2- Albany - 47

4. UMass Lowell - 39 (1 first place vote)

5. Binghamton - 37

6. Bryant - 35

7. UMBC - 31

8. NJIT - 13

9. UNH - 12

The Maine Men's Team will take on Husson University in an exhibition game on Thursday, October 29th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor with the game tipping off at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available starting at $12.00 plus fees. They may be purchased in person at the Cross Insurance Center Box Office or online HERE, Group tickets are available starting at $6.00 plus fees by calling the UMaine Ticket Office at 207-581-BEAR.

The Maine Men's Basketball Team opens the 2025-26 season on the road at George Washington University at 8 p.m.

Games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket this Fall and Winter.

