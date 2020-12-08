Maine Black Bears Get Go-Ahead To Return To The Ice & Court

The University of Maine is set to resume athletic competitions this weekend following the school's two week pause due to COVID-19 related issues.

Women's basketball hits the road to begin their season Thursday at Providence (2pm), followed by a game at Rhode Island on Friday (6pm).

Men's hockey will open their season against arch-rival New Hampshire on Friday and Saturday. The games, which were originally scheduled to be played in Orono, have been moved to Durham, NH. The times for those contests have not yet been determined.

Women's hockey, which boasts a 1-1 record and is the only program to have competed in games this winter season, will also play at UNH on Friday (6pm) and Saturday (3pm).

The three programs are forced to hit the road this weekend due to the University of Maine system's group-size limitation of not more than 50 people inside, in accordance with state guidelines.

The University said it can host basketball games within that limit on campus, but is still determining whether men's and women's hockey can host games in Orono while adhering to the limitations.

The press release from the school noted that "winter program athletes, coaches and staff have been tested for COVID-19 1,665 times since the start of the semester, including 1,020 times since the Nov. 24 pause in athletic activities," and that every test since Nov. 24 returned negative.