The Maine Black Bears beat the Lindenwood Lions 5-0 in their 1st ever meeting, on Saturday, December 13th at the Alfond Arena, as Maine scored 3 power play goals.

The Black Bears scored their 1st goal with 4:16 gone in the 1st Period, on a goal by Charlie Russell assisted by Luke Coughlin and Sully Scholle.

Then with 6:40 gone in the 1st Period, Sully Scholle scored on a power play assisted by Justin Poirier and Josh Nadeau to make the score 2-0.

With 1:05 left in the 2nd Period, Maine's power play was successful again, as Poirier scored, assisted by Brandon Holt and Nadeau.

Maine led 3-0 at the end of the 2nd Period.

With 5:04 gone in the 3rd Period, Poirier scored his 2nd goal of the night, and Maine's 3rd power play goal of the night, assisted by Miguel Marques.

Then, just 31 second later, Maine lit the lamp for the 5th time, as Lukas Peterson scored, assisted by William Gerrior and Oskar Komarov.

Maine outshot Lindenwood 51-28 and was 3-5 on the power play. Lindenwood was 0-4 on the power play.

Albin Boija was in net for Maine, recording the shutout as he stopped 28 shots, including 11 in the 2nd Period.

Lindenwood is 8-7-0 while Maine improves to 10-7-1. The 2 teams will play on Sunday afternoon, December 14th, with the puck dropping at 4 p.m. You can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame with Jon Shield starting at 3:30 p.m.

Maine is then off to January 2nd when they will play at Denver. The Black Bears won't play again at The Alfond until Saturday, January 31st when they will host Providence.