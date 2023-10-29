Maine Falls to #5 Quinnipiac 4-1 to Split Weekend Series

After beating Quinnipiac 2-1 in overtime Friday, the Maine Black Bears fell to #5 Quinnipiac 4-1 on the road in Hampden, Connecticut on Saturday, October 28th. It was Maine's 1st loss of the year.

Maine led 1-0 in the 1st Period, when David Breazeale scored with 12:47 gone, assisted by Sully Scholle and Felix Trudeau.

The Bobcats answered 1:10 later to tie the score, on a goal by CJ McGee, assisted by Matthew McGroarty.

The score was 1-1 at the end of the 1st Period.

Maine-Quinnipiac October 28, 2023 Photo Dale Jellison

Quinnipiac scored twice in the 2nd period, to lead 3-1 after 2 periods. Travis Treloar scored unassisted with 3:53 gone, and then with 1:07 left, Marcus Marcellus scored, assisted by Cooper Moore and Andon Cerbone.

The final goal was a short-handed empty-netter, with 1:12 left in the game. Sam Lipkin scored, assisted by Jacob Quillan.

Maine was 0-6 on the power play, allowing a short-handed goal. Quinnipiac was 0-4.

Quinnipiac outshot Maine 30-26

Victor Ostman was in goal for the Black Bears, and had 26 saves. Vinny Duplessis was in net for the Bobcats and had 25 saves.

Quinnipiac is now 4-3-0.

Maine is now 3-1-0

Maine is on the road next weekend November 3rd and 4th at Merrimack College with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. each night. The Black Bears return home to the Alfond on Friday November 10th and Saturday November 11th for a weekends series with Boston College.

Thanks to Dale Jellison for the photos!