The Freeport Girls finished 1st and MDI 2nd at the 2025 Maine Festival of Champions at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, October 4th.

Temperatures were in the mid 70's making the course, which was dry, challenging. 631 girls were registered in the race, which drew competitors from the entire State of Maine and beyond.

Nora Schmidt, a freshman from Portland won the race, with a time of 17:47.78. To see all the individual Girl's results, CLICK HERE.

Team Results were

Freeport 147 MDI 153 York 187 Portland 218 Cheverus 223 Hampden Academy 237 Thornton Academy 282 Greely 328 Waynflete 385 Falmouth 386 Cape Elizabeth 388 Camden Hills 424 John Bapst 441 Bonny Eagle 525 Marshwood 568 Yarmouth 581 Windham 595 Kennebunk 615 Caribou 626 Brunswick 639 Presque Isle 674 Austin Prep 736 Lincoln Academy 741 Burrillville 747 NYA 757 Mt. Ararat 786 Kents Hill 790 Deering 707 Harwood Union 806 Bangor 833 Morse 858 Berwick Academy 861 Ellsworth 869 Massabesic 874 Waterville 920 GSA 922 Maine Coast Waldorf 923 South Portland 934 Leavitt 935 The Wheeler School 1002 Madison 1004 Gorham 1024 Scarborough 1065 Mt. Blue 1088 St. Andrew's 1143 Oxford Hills 1203 Maranacook 1224 Houlton 1319 Dirigo 1334 Boothbay 1336 Messalonskee 1382 Sanford 1413 Monmouth Academy 1448 Winthrop 1515 Lisbon 1554 Narraguagus 1568 Edward Little 1576 Lewiston 1724 Skowhegan 1728

Check out the photos as the girls came up the final hill shortly before the finish line;