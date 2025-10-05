Freeport Girls Finish 1st, MDI 2nd at 2025 Maine Festival of Champions [PHOTOS]

October 4, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The Freeport Girls finished 1st and MDI 2nd at the 2025 Maine Festival of Champions at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, October 4th.

Temperatures were in the mid 70's making the course, which was dry, challenging. 631 girls were registered in the race, which drew competitors from the entire State of Maine and beyond.

Nora Schmidt, a freshman from Portland won the race, with a time of 17:47.78. To see all the individual Girl's results, CLICK HERE.

Team Results were

  1. Freeport 147
  2. MDI 153
  3. York 187
  4. Portland 218
  5. Cheverus 223
  6. Hampden Academy 237
  7. Thornton Academy 282
  8. Greely 328
  9. Waynflete 385
  10. Falmouth 386
  11. Cape Elizabeth 388
  12. Camden Hills 424
  13. John Bapst 441
  14. Bonny Eagle 525
  15. Marshwood 568
  16. Yarmouth 581
  17. Windham 595
  18. Kennebunk 615
  19. Caribou 626
  20. Brunswick 639
  21. Presque Isle 674
  22. Austin Prep 736
  23. Lincoln Academy 741
  24. Burrillville 747
  25. NYA 757
  26. Mt. Ararat 786
  27. Kents Hill 790
  28. Deering 707
  29. Harwood Union 806
  30. Bangor 833
  31. Morse 858
  32. Berwick Academy 861
  33. Ellsworth 869
  34. Massabesic 874
  35. Waterville 920
  36. GSA 922
  37. Maine Coast Waldorf 923
  38. South Portland 934
  39. Leavitt 935
  40. The Wheeler School 1002
  41. Madison 1004
  42. Gorham 1024
  43. Scarborough 1065
  44. Mt. Blue 1088
  45. St. Andrew's 1143
  46. Oxford Hills 1203
  47. Maranacook 1224
  48. Houlton 1319
  49. Dirigo 1334
  50. Boothbay 1336
  51. Messalonskee 1382
  52. Sanford 1413
  53. Monmouth Academy 1448
  54. Winthrop 1515
  55. Lisbon 1554
  56. Narraguagus 1568
  57. Edward Little 1576
  58. Lewiston 1724
  59. Skowhegan 1728

Check out the  photos as the girls came up the final hill shortly before the finish line;

2025 Maine X-C Festival of Champions

The 2025 Maine Festival of Champions was held at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, October 3rd.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: High School Cross Country, Photos

