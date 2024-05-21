Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Monday May 20

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, May 20th.

Baseball

Bangor 7 Hermon 2

Belfast 9 Erskine Academy 8

Bucksport 12 Dexter 1

Camden Hills 4 Medomak Valley 1

Cape Elizabeth 3 Fryeburg Academy 1

Central Aroostook 21 Ashland 4

Deer Isle-Stonington 2 Sumner 1

Edward Little 6 Cony 5

Foxcroft Academy 19 Central 1

Gorham 8 Portland 0

Greely 5 Wells 0

Hall-Dale 4 Boothbay 1

John Bapst 4 Waterville 3

Jonesport-Beals 11 Searsport 8

Lawrence 13 Oceanside 5

Leavitt 9 Lincoln Academy 0

Lee Academy 9 Bangor Christian 4

MCI 11 Penquis Valley 7

Madawaska 9 Wisdom 8

Monmouth Academy 11 Spruce Mountain 1

Morse 7 Gardiner 4

Narraguagus 15 Shead 0

Nokomis 6 Winslow 1

Oak Hill 2 Mountain Valley 0

Old Orchard Beach 5 Richmond 1

Oxford Hills 6 Lewiston 4

Penobscot Valley 13 Schenck 4

Skowhegan 4 Brunswick 2

St. Dominic 10 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Telstar 5 Madison 4

Traip 9 Buckfield 1

Yarmouth 4 Poland 1

York 7 Freeport 2

Washington Academy 7 Orono 3

Woodland 14 Machias 4

Softball

Ashland 16 Central Aroostook 1

Belfast 5 Erskine Academy 0

Buckfield 7 Sacopee Valley 1

Bucksport 15 Dexter 0

Camden Hills 3 Medomak Valley 0

Central 16 Foxcroft Academy 2

Cheverus 18 Westbrook 3

Dirigo 18 Mount View 11

Edward Little 11 Cony 1

Fryeburg Academy 10 Cape Elizabeth 9

Gardiner 11 Morse 4

Gorham 10 Deering 0

Greely 6 Wells 5

Hermon 7 Bangor 0

Jonesport-Beals 6 Searsport 5

Katahdin 18 Washburn 0

Lawrence 5 Oceanside 3

Leavitt 12 Lincoln Academy 0

Lisbon 5 Hall-Dale 3

Machias 3 Woodland 2

Madison 12 Telstar 2

Massabesic 15 Noble 0

Narraguagus 12 Shead 1

Nokomis 11 Winslow 0

Oak Hill 15 Mountain Valley 2

Oxford Hills 16 Lewiston 1

Penobscot Valley 11 Schenck 0

Poland 12 Yarmouth 2

Portland 9 Bonny Eagle 1

Richmond 16 Old Orchard Beach 0

Saint Dominic 12 Gray-New Gloucester 11

Scarborough 16 Sanford 1

Skowhegan 6 Brunswick 1

South Portland 7 Kennebunk 2

Southern Aroostook 17 Hodgdon 2

Sumner 16 GSA 6

Thornton Academy 15 Falmouth 2

Washington Academy 4 Orono 1

York 10 Freeport 0

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 20-25 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 26th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 27th-30th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 31st.

Get our free mobile app