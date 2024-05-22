Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Tuesday May 21

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, May 21st.

Baseball

Brewer 4 MDI 0

Caribou 8 Presque Isle 4

Forest Hills 10 Vinalhaven 0

Hampden Academy 8 Mt. Blue 0

Kennebunk 1 Falmouth 0

Lee Academy 7 Schenck 3

Monmouth Academy 4 St. Dominic 3

Noble 12 Biddeford 1

Pingree 12 Berwick Academy 1

Sacopee Valley 8 Traip 0

Scarborough 12 Windham 1

South Portland 5 Cheverus 4

Washburn 12 Wisdom 3

Westbrook 4 Bonny Eagle 3

Softball

Biddeford 16 Falmouth 1

Brewer 3 MDI 2

Forest Hills 20 Temple Academy 2

Forest Hills 18 Temple Academy 3

Hampden Academy 14 Mt. Blue 5

Lake Region 8 Yarmouth 7

Lee Academy 11 Schenck 8

Monmouth Academy 7 St. Dominic 2

Penobscot Valley 5 Dexter 3

Presque Isle 15 Caribou 0

You can vote for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. You can vote once every 3 hours. Voting ends Thursday, May 23rd at 11:59 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 20-25 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 26th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 27th-30th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 31st.

