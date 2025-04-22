Maine High School Baseball, Lacrosse and Softball Scores – Monday April 21

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Lacrosse and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, April 21st.

Baseball

Dexter 12 Central 1

Woodland 8 Schenck 1

Boys' Lacrosse

Lincoln Academy 13 John Bapst 1

Yarmouth 10 Freeport 3

Girl's Lacrosse

Freeport 16 Scarborough 10

Gardiner 15 Messalonskee 12

