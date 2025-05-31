Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, May 30th.

Baseball

Bangor Christian 9 Machias 3

Bonny Eagle 15 Portland 8

Boothbay 14 Hall-Dale 4

Brunswick 9 Bangor 2

Central Aroostook 9 Washburn 8

Cony 12 Nokomis 2

Falmouth 11 Massabesic 2

Fort Kent 5 Wisdom 0

Gardiner 7 Leavitt 2

George Stevens 9 Lee Academy 8

Greely 6 Wells 2

Hampden Academy 3 Brewer 1

Hodgdon 6 Fort Fairfield 3

Katahdin 20 Southern Aroostook 9

Madison 20 Spruce Mountain 13

Maranacook 5 Mount Abram 4

Marshwood 5 Gorham 0

Medomak Valley 5 Erskine Academy 1

Messalonskee 5 Mount Blue 2

Mount Ararat 3 Edward Little 2

Narraguaus 13 Sumner 1

Old Orchard Beach 3 Mount View 0

Oxford Hills 10 Skowhegan 0

Richmond 12 Traip Academy 1

Richmond 10 Traip Academy 0

Saint Dominc 10 Buckfield 2

Schenck 10 Greenville 0

Telstar 2 Carrabec 0

Telstar 8 Carrabecc 0

Washburn 18 Central Aroostook 0

Winthrop 7 Lisbon 6

York 20 Freeport 10

Softball

Ashland 17 Madawaska 11

Ashland 14 Madawaska 4

Bangor 2 Brunswick 0

Bonny Eagle 5 Thornton Academy 4

Brewer 6 Hampden Academy 5

Buckfield 10 St. Dominic 0

Carrabec 15 Telstar 1

Central Aroostook 10 Washburn 0

Dirigo 3 Mountain Valley 2

Edward Little 12 Mt. Ararat 6

Erskine Academy 5 Medomak Valley 4

Ellsworth 7 MDI 0

Fort Kent 14 Wisdom 7

Gardiner 9 Leavitt 5

Hall-Dale 5 Lisbon 2

Hodgdon 11 Fort Fairfield 2

Katahdin 10 Southern Aroostook 1

Machias 15 Bangor Christian

Mount Blue 11 Messalonskee 10

Narraguagus 6 Sumner 0

Noble 24 South Portland 12

Nokomis 9 Cony 6

Old Orchard Beach 14 Mount View 3

Oxford Hills 3 Skowhegan 0

Penquis Valley 21 Piscataquis 10

Schenck 14 Greenville 3

Spruce Mountain 9 Madison 5

Wells 7 Greely 4

Winthrop 13 Mount Ararat 1

Boys Lacrosse

Cheverus 14 Westbrook 2

Edward Little 11 Traip Academy 10

Erskine Academy 11 Lincoln Academy 1

Fryeburg Academy 10 Noble 9

Greely 16 Morse 9

Kennebunk 14 Noble 8

Maranacook 10 Oxford Hills 3

Mount Ararat 16 Cony 4

North Yarmouth Academy 10 Deering 9

Thornton Academy 13 Bonny Eagle 4

Windham 11 South Portland 10

York 9 Yarmouth 6

Girls Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 18 Deering 5

Cony 11 Messalonskee 8

Kennebunk 13 Cheverus 8

Marshwood 15 Gorham 6

Massabesic 13 Portland 3

Oceanside 19 Nokomis 2

Oxford Hills 16 Mt. Blue 15

Waynflete 10 Traip Academy 7

Windham 13 Falmouth 5

