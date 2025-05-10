Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, May 9th.

Baseball

Bangor 2 Ellsworth 1

Bangor Christian 3 Central 2

Belfast 7 Waterville 3

Boothbay 10 Winslow 0

Bucksport 12 Searsport 0

Calais 6 Houlton 1

Caribou 3 Hermon 1

Dexter 11 Stearns 1

Dirigo 9 Spruce Mountain 6

Edward Little 9 Oxford Hills 8

Erskine Academy 6 Gardiner 5

Foxcroft Academy Washington Academy 3

Gardiner 10 Oak Hill 0

Gray-New Gloucester 6 Wells 3

Hermon 10 Caribou 5

Leavitt 2 Lincoln Academy 0

Mattanawcook Academy 13 GSA 1

Medomak Valley 2 Brunswick 1

Messalonskee 9 Nokomis 2

Mount Blue 5 Skowhegan 4

Mount View 7 Orono 0

Oceanside 8 Camden Hills 1

Old Orchard Beach 3 Winthrop 1

Schenck 15 Greenville 2

Washburn 7 Shead 2

Waynflete 17 MCI 8

Waynflete 10 MCI 0

Softball

Bangor 4 Ellsworth 3

Belfast 13 Waterville 0

Bucksport 27 Searsport 0

Camden Hills 11 Oceanside 2

Central 16 Bangor Christian 8

Dirigo 20 Spruce Mountain 3

Erskine Academy 6 Gardiner 3

Greely 13 Freeport 8

Hall-Dale 7 Winslow 0

Houlton 1 Calais 0

Leavitt 20 Lincoln Academy 4

Medomak Valley 8 Brunswick 5

Messalonskee 12 Nokomis 2

Monmouth Academy 15 Sacopee Valley 0

Orono 6 Mount View 0

Oxford Hills 11 Edward Little 0

Penobscot Valley 19 Deer Isle-Stonington 0

Shead 16 Washburn 15

Stearns 18 Piscataquis 9

Washington Academy 5 Foxcroft Academy 3

Wells 23 Gray-New Gloucester 10

Boy's Lacrosse

Falmouth 17 Cape Elizabeth 2

Gardiner 15 Mount Ararat 8

Gorham 9 Greely 5

Lincoln Academy 10 Houlton 9

Kennebunk 16 Fryeburg Academy 6

North Yarmouth Academy 12 Maranacook 9

Yarmouth 17 Messalonskee 7

Girls' Lacrosse

Erskine Academy 8 Lincoln Academy 6

Mt. Ararat 15 Gardiner 6

Marshwood 15 Massabesic 6

Morse 18 Nokomis 2

Sanford 18 Deering 2

Scarborough 7 Gorham 4

Waynflete 8 North Yarmouth Academy 6

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 5-- May 10. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 11th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 12th -15th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 16th.

Get our free mobile app