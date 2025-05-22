Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, May 21st.

Baseball

Bangor 7 Messalonskee 2

Bangor Christian 3 Sumner 2

Biddeford 5 South Portland 1

Brunswick 3 Camden Hills 1

Bucksport 6 Orono 3

Cape Elizabeth 6 Poland 0

Carrabec 17 Rangeley Lakes 7

Cony 8 Waterville 0

Edward Little 3 Brewer 0

Ellsworth 11 MDI 1

Forest Hills 16 Greenville 1

Fort Fairfield 11 Central Aroostook 3

Foxcroft Academy 10 Dexter 0

Freeport 3 Fryeburg Academy 2

Greely 15 Yarmouth 0

Hampden Academy 6 Skowhegan 2

Hodgdon 19 Ashland 1

Katahdin 2 Wisdom 1

Katahdin 12 Wisdom 2

Lake Region 12 Wells 5

Lawrence 3 Oceanside 1

Lee Academy 4 Schenck 3

Lincoln Academy 8 Erskine Academy 1

Madawaska 17 Washburn 10

Maranacook 13 Hall-Dale 4

Monmouth Academy 3 Madison 1

Morse 11 Gardiner 1

Mountain Valley 4 Lisbon 0

Mount Abram 12 Boothbay 1

Mount Ararat 8 Oxford Hills 3

Mount Blue 7 Lewiston 1

Narraguagus 9 Machias 4

Nokomis 11 Belfast 2

Oak Hill 7 Sacopee valley 5

Presque Isle 4 Houlton 0

Saint Dominc 15 Traip Academy 0

Stearns 18 Penquis Valley 1

Telstar 10 Buckfield 4

Thornton Academy 10 Noble 9

Washington Academy 10 GSA 0

Woodland 12 Penobscot Valley 2

York 8 Gray-New Gloucester 4

Softball

Ashland 6 Hodgdon 4

Bangor 3 Messalonskee 1

Bangor Christian 12 Sumner 11

Belfast 6 Nokomis 1

Biddeford 22 Falmouth 3

Brewer 8 Edward Little 7

Bucksport 10 Orono 0

Camden Hills 9 Brunswick 1

Carrabec 18 Wiscasset 1

Central Aroostook 9 Fort Fairfield 3

Cheverus 10 Kennebunk 0

Cony 15 Waterville 1

Dexter 15 Foxcroft Academy 1

Freeport 7 Fryeburg Academy 0

Gorham 10 Westbrook 0

Hampden Academy 3 Skowhegan 2

Katahdin 21 Wisdom 1

Katahdin 15 Wisdom 0

Lake Region 12 Wells 8

Lawrence 10 Oceanside 0

Lewiston 7 Mt. Blue 6

Lincoln Academy 8 Ersking Academy 4

Lisbon 9 Mountain Valley 5

Machias 6 Narraguagus 4

Marshwood 5 Bonny Eagle 4

Monmouth Academy 10 Madison 0

Morse 15 Gardiner 5

Mount View 5 Washington Academy 2

North Yarmouth Academy 16 Old Orchard Beach 1

Oak Hill 19 Mount Abram 1

Oxford Hills 4 Mt. Ararat 0

Penobscot Valley 15 Woodland 4

Poland 11 Cape Elizabeth 9

Saint Dominic 12 Valley 1

Schenck 18 Lee Academy 10

South Portland 7 Scarborough 2

Stearns 8 Penquis Valley 6

Thornton Academy 18 Deering 7

Washburn 17 Madawaska 1

Washington Academy 3 Mount View 0

Windham 18 Noble 3

Yarmouth 12 Greely 6

York 12 Gray-New Gloucester 2

Boys Lacrosse

Brunswick 17 Bangor 3

Camden Hills 11 Cony 10

Morse 21 Lawrence 7

Girls Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 18 Gray-New Gloucester 7

Cheverus 18 Oxford Hills 6

Cony 6 Lewiston 4

Maranacook 17 Morse 7

Massabesic 18 Scarborough 3

Mount Ararat 14 Mt. Blue 10

North Yarmouth Academy 3 Greely 0

Portland 13 Deering 7

