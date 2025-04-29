Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for high school games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, April 28th

Baseball

Bangor 13 Camden Hills 3

Bangor Christian 24 Searsport 1

Brunswick 7 Lincoln Academy 3

Cape Elizabeth 6 Yarmouth 5

Cony 3 Lawrence 0

Fort Kent 3 Madawaska 1

Foxcroft Academy 7 Bucksport 3

Gardiner 4 Erskine Academy 2

Gray-New Gloucester 10 Sacopee Valley 5

Greely 6 Fryeburg Academy 4

Lake Region 9 Traip Academy 4

Leavitt 12 Waterville 2

Lisbon 8 Dirigo 6

Madison 13 Mountain Valley 3

Maranacook 6 Winthrop 1

Mattanawcook Academy 2 Dexter 1

Medomak Valley 7 Morse 3

Messalonskee 15 Skowhegan 5

Mount Abram 13 Monmouth Academy 9

Mount Ararat 4 Lewiston 1

Oak Hill 12 Spruce Mountain 11

Old Orchard Beach 10 Waynflete 9

Oxford Hills 9 Hampden Academy 8

Poland 8 Freeport 4

Saint Dominic 6 Buckfield 1

Schenck 15 Penquis Valley 2

Waynflete 10 Old Orchard Beach 9

Woodland 26 Jonesport-Beals 4

York 15 Wells 2

Softball

Bangor 5 Camden Hills 3

Bango Christian 15 Searsport 2

Bonny Eagle 12 South Portland 2

Bucksport 19 Foxcroft Academy 0

Carrabeck 18 Temple Academy 0

Cheverus 19 Scarborough 2

Cony 6 Lawrence 4

Freeport 15 Poland 0

Gardiner 15 Erskine Academy 11

Gorham 5 Massabesic 3

Gray-New Gloucester 26 Sacopee valley 11

Greely 17 Fryeburg Academy 0

Hampden Academy 4 Oxford Hills 3

Jonesport-Beals 12 Woodland 4

Kennebunk 17 Marshwood 4

Lewiston 4 Mount Ararat 3

Lincoln Academy 14 Brunswick 2

Lisbon 5 Dirigo 2

Medomak Valley 16 Morse 1

Monmouth Academy 22 Mount Abram 0

Mountain Valley 21 Madison 0

Noble 11 Falmouth 10

Oak Hill 9 Spruce Mountain 4

Saint Dominic 16 Old Orchard Beach 0

Schenck 16 Penquis Valley 6

Skowhegan 8 Messalonskee 7

Washington Academy 1 Central 0

Westbrook 17 Deering 4

Windham 3 Biddeford 1

Yarmouth 16 Cape Elizabeth 1

York 22 Wells 3

Boy's Lacrosse

Brewer 14 Cony 11

Gray-New Gloucester 17 Westbrook 4

Lincoln Academy 10 Morse 9

Girls' Lacrosse

Bangor 8 Winslow 1

Cheverus 14 Yarmouth 10

Gardiner 8 Erskine Academy 6

Mount Ararat 20 Camden Hills 19

Windham 23 Oxford Hills 6

