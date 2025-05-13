Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, May 12th

Baseball

Bangor 4 Mt. Blue 1

Belfast 12 Winslow 0

Bangor Christian 16 Stearns 0

Berwick Academy 8 Wheeler 2

Biddeford 6 Deering 2

Brewer 5 Messalonskee 2

Brunswick 5 Edward Little 2

Bucksport 12 GSA 2

Calais 10 Jonesport-Beals 0

Camden Hills 2 Hampden Academy 1

Cheverus 11 Westbrook 0

Dexter 11 Central 1

Fort Fairfield 16 Ashland 1

Gardiner 5 Cony 4

Gorham 3 Massabesic 1

Gray-New Gloucester 6 Dirigo 0

Hall-Dale 17 MCI 2

Hodgdon 10 Central Aroostook 3

Hodgdon 13 Central Aroostook 2

Lake Region 9 Greely 3

Lee Academy 10 Searsport 9

Lewiston 1 Poland 0

Lisbon 9 Oak Hill 0

Madison 11 Spruce Mountain 1

Maranacook 8 Old Orchard Beach 2

Mattanawcook Academy 4 Foxcroft Academy 2

Medomak Valley 4 Leavitt 1

Monmouth Academy 12 St. Dominic 4

Morse 2 Erskine Academy 1

Mount View 6 Winthrop 3

Narraguagus 10 Sumner 0

Oxford Hills 18 Skowhegan 2

Penobscot Valley 18 Penquis Valley 5

Richmond 6 Waynflete 1

Sacopee Valley 10 Traip Academy 0

Sacopee Valley 14 Traip Academy 3

Sanford 12 Portland 1

Telstar 10 Rangeley Lakes 0

Telstar 11 Rangeley Lakes 0

Thornton Academy 2 Falmouth 1

Woodland 13 Shead 1

York 14 Yarmouth 4

Softball

Ashland 19 Fort Fairfield 5

Bangor 7 Mt. Blue 1

Belfast 11 Winslow 1

Brewer 4 Messalonskee 1

Camden Hills 2 Hampden Academy 1

Central 6 Dexter 4

Central Aroostook 12 Hodgdon 11

Cheverus 6 Windham 2

Cony 5 Gardiner 2

Dirigo 11 Gray-New Gloucester 3

Edward Little 10 Brunswick 0

Erskine Academy 8 Morse 7

Forest Hills 16 Temple Academy 6

Forest Hills 14 Temple Academy 0

Gorham 2 Scarborough 0

Greely 7 Lake Region 6

Hall-Dale 2 MCI 0

Jonesport-Beals 17 Calais 4

Kennebunk 16 Deering 4

Leavitt 2 Medomak Valley 1

Lewiston 7 Poland 4

Lisbon 5 Oak Hill 4

Marshwood 11 Noble 7

Massabesic 9 Biddeford 4

Mattanawcook Academy 6 Foxcroft Academy 0

Monmouth Academy 10 St. Dominic 7

Mountain Valley 12 Mount View 2

MDI 13 Caribou 2

MDI 15 Caribou 0

Narraguagus 5 Sumner 3

Nokomis 17 Oceanside 5

North Yarmouth Academy 10 Richmond 2

Oceanside 16 Nokomis 1

Penobscot Valley 16 Penquis Valley 0

Searsport 14 Lee Academy 10

Skowhegan 5 Oxford Hills 2

South Portland 18 Falmouth 3

Spruce Mountain 11 Madison 6

Stearns 15 Bangor Christian 14

Stearns 13 Bangor Christian 1

Thornton Academy 15 Westbrook 10

Valley 20 Telstar 0

Boy's Lacrosse

Cony 11 John Bapst 4

Erskine Academy 9 Brewer 8

Houlton 17 MCI/Nokomis 6

Morse 8 Bangor 3

Mount Blue 12 Oxford Hills 9

York 18 Freeport 11

Girls' Lacrosse

Camden Hills 13 Bangor 9

Greely 15 Messalonskee 5

Mt. Ararat 22 Winslow 4

Marshwood 15 Yarmouth 11

Oxford Hills 16 Edward Little 9

Windham 20 Biddeford 3

